Banned tobacco products seized

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
November 06, 2022 19:42 IST

Kollam Excise special squad on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth ₹5 lakh during an inspection held in Karunagapally range.

A case was registered against Nizam, a 48-year-old Kulasekharapuram resident, under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), after the team led by Circle Inspector Tony Jose recovered 15,000 packets of tobacco products from his house in Adinad north.

The raid was carried by the special shadow team following a tip-off received by Kollam Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert. Preventive officer Manu, Civil Excise Officers Ajeesh Babu, Kahil, Sreenath, and Women Civil Excise Officers G. Ganga and S. Jasmin, were also part of the team.

