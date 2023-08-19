HamberMenu
Banned plastic trade: Chala wholesale shop shut down

August 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Officials inspecting the banned plastic goods found at a wholesale outlet in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

A wholesale shop trading in banned plastic products at the Chala market in the city was shut down on Saturday. The shop, Lucky Traders, was shut down by the district-level enforcement squad that checks violation of waste management rules.

The shop sold banned plastic products such as carry bags, paper cups, containers, and spoons to retailers in the district. A total of 4,362 kg of banned plastic carry bags and 46,400 thermocol plates were seized from the establishment and handed over to the city Corporation.

Last month, 751 kg of banned plastic was seized from a lorry unloading products meant for the shop. learning about inspections in the Chala market by the squad, the owners had closed the godown before the squad could reach there. Following this, the lorry was inspected with police help and the plastic seized by the squad.

The squad that conducted the inspection on Saturday comprised R.S. Manoj, Babitha N.C., Harikrishnan, Jiju Krishnan, city Corporation Health wing officials, and those from the police.

