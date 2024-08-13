Banks to take a call on loans of Wayanad landslides victims soon

Banks that operated in Chooralmala, the landslides-hit area of Wayanad, will take a call on writing off the loans of the victims and declaring a moratorium on repayment shortly.

A special meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Kerala, is likely to be held next week to discuss the issue, said K. S. Pradeep, State convener of the committee.

The SLBC is waiting for an official notification from the government on the extent of loss suffered, including the crop loss and the approval from the Reserve Bank of India to decide on the relief measures, including a moratorium on loans.

The committee has requested the banks to keep in abeyance all the recovery activities on humanitarian grounds. The attempt of some non-banking financial companies to proceed with the recovery measures had invited the intervention of the government and RBI.

Banks will relax the Know Your Customer norms for the survivors to avail of banking and insurance services. The Kerala Gramin Bank (KGB) will operate a mobile ATM in the region.

The State Bank of India will organise a special camp at its Meppadi branch for people to exchange the soiled currency notes. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the District Consultation Committee of the SLBC, said Mr. Pradeep.

The KGB and the Kerala Bank at Chooralmala were the most affected banks in the area. Eight other banks are also operating in Meppadi panchayat. All these banks together had disbursed loans to the tune of around ₹22 crore, he said.

The Kerala Bank had written off the loans taken by the victims and the survivors.

The KGB suffered the most among the banks as it had disbursed loans to the tune of ₹16 crore to as many as 926 customers. A decision on the loans and the moratorium on repayment will be taken on the basis of RBI and government directives.

The Chooralmala branch suffered huge losses as the branch office too was flooded. While all the documents were lost, only the currency notes and gold ornaments kept in the chest could be salvaged.

The functioning of the branch, which remained closed for five days, had to be shifted to Kalpetta branch, which is located around 25km away from Chooralmala, the official said.

