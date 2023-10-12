HamberMenu
Banks in Thiruvananthapuram disburse ₹8,288 crore in priority sector loans in first quarter

Bank deposits in district stood at ₹1,15,818 crore and advances at ₹82,098 crore for the period

October 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Banks in Thiruvananthapuram district disbursed ₹8,288 crore in priority sector loans in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

This was reported at a meeting of the District Consultative Committee for Banking Development held here on Thursday. Akhil V. Menon, Assistant Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, inaugurated the meeting.

Banks disbursed ₹4,322 crore in agriculture and ₹3,682 crore in MSME sector. Bank deposits in the district for the period stood at ₹1,15,818 crore and advances at ₹82,098 crore.

Banks have set a priority sector loan target of ₹24,051 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Mini Balakrishnan, Lead District Officer, Reserve Bank of India, and Ronnie Raju, District Development Manager, reviewed the performance of banks in the district.

S. Jayamohan, Lead District Manager, heads of various development departments, bank executives, and financial literacy counsellors attended the meeting.

