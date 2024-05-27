Banks disbursed ₹19,440.2 crore as loans in Alappuzha in 2023-24

Banks in Alappuzha district disbursed ₹19,440.20 crore as loans in the 2023-24 fiscal. The data was released at a meeting of the District Level Banking Committee held here recently.

Officials said that banks had achieved 155.52% of the target. They set a lending target of ₹12,500 crore for the fiscal and it surpassed it in the first nine months.

Overall deposits in banks in the district increased to ₹49,981 crore, while advances stood at ₹28,803 crore. The credit-deposit ratio in the district stood at 58% in the 12 months. During the period, an amount of ₹12,417.41 crore was disbursed to the priority sector as loans, which was 126% of the target.

A sum of ₹267.72 crore was given as educational loan through 3,831 accounts. An amount of ₹1,138.61 crore was extended as housing loan to 11,827 customers.

Banks released ₹1,041.97 crore to 1,26,827 people under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana loan scheme. Another ₹8,632.11 crore was given as farm loan, which was 131% of the target. Banks extended ₹7,022.8 crore to the non-priority sector, which was 263% of the annual budget.

District Collector Alex Varghese presided. Deputy Collector S. Santhoshkumar, Reserve Bank of India lead district officer Shyam Sundar, Lead Bank manager M. Arun, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) district development manager T.K. Premkumar, State Bank of India assistant general manager R. Adarsh, Lead Bank deputy manager Lalithambika and others attended the meeting. .