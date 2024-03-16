Banks disburse ₹14,268.8 crore as loans in Alappuzha district

March 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Banks in Alappuzha district disbursed ₹14,268.8 as loans from April to December 2023. The data was released at a meeting of the District Level Banking Committee held in Alappuzha on Friday.

Banks had set a lending target of ₹12,500 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal. It surpassed the target in nine months. Banks in the district had deposits to the tune of ₹48,561 crore and advances worth ₹28,133 crore. The credit-deposit ratio in the district stood at 58% during the period. An amount of ₹9,288.72 crore was disbursed to priority sector as loans, which was 95% of the annual target.

A sum of ₹200.4 crore was given as educational loan through 3,519 accounts. Another ₹727.22 crore was released as housing loan to 10,313 people. Banks extended ₹809.21 crore to 1,00,036 people under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana loan scheme. It disbursed ₹6,545.14 crore in the agriculture sector. An amount of ₹4,980.07 crore was given to non-priority sector.

State Bank of India regional manager Jude Jerath, Reserve Bank of India lead district officer Shyam Sundar, Lead Bank manager M. Arun, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) district development manager T.K. Premkumar, Lead Bank deputy manager Lalithambika and others attended the meeting.

