Banks disburse ₹ 11,088 crore as priority sector loans in Thiruvananthapuram district

December 30, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Banks in the district disbursed ₹11,088 crore as priority sector loans till September 30, achieving 51% of the target for the fiscal, lead bank Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) informed a review meeting on Friday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the meeting of the district-level review committee of the District Consultative Committee for Banking Development. Of the total disbursement, ₹6,280 crore was for agriculture, ₹4,191 crore for small industries, and ₹617 crore for other priority sectors.

The credit deposit ratio (CDR) of the district has risen to 74% as on September 30. Total deposits in the district is ₹1,06,563 crore and total advances, ₹79,064 crore, registering an 18% growth.

Mr. Prasanth urged banks to step up lending in education and housing. The State government achieved the target of creating one lakh MSMEs in eight months. With the cooperation of banks, more loans could be offered for enterprises, Mr. Prasanth said.

Deputy Collector Jayamohan V. presided. IOB assistant general manager Suryanarayana Murthi, Reserve Bank of India manager Mini Balakrishnan, NABARD district development officer Meenu Anwar, and Lead District manager G. Sreenivasa Pai attended the review.