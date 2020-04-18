Banks back to normal hours

Banks will reinstate normal business hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Monday in select districts in the State.

The decision, taken by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) here on Saturday, will be applicable to districts listed in categories Orange A, Orange B and Green for easing lockdown restrictions.

Districts listed in the red category where complete lockdown has been advised till May 3 will continue to have banking hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram come on the list.

At a videoconference attended by the State government, Reserve Bank of India, SLBC and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), banks were asked to kickstart lending activities from Monday and ensure sufficient credit dispensation for farming activities and the priority sectors.

In this scenario, banks have been asked to function with adequate staff, SLBC convener N. Ajit Krishnan said.