Banking fraud: details of personal fund transfers by prime suspect recovered

Case likely to be handed over to the State Crime Branch

December 17, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode District Crime Branch squad probing the multi-crore banking fraud has recovered some important transaction statements from M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the case, confirming his direct financial deals with some individuals in addition to the money he spent for online games and invested in the share market.

Crime Branch sources, citing bank statements, said Rijil had used around ₹1 crore for individual transactions. Details of a few inoperative accounts in other banks were also collected, they said.

Meanwhile, the investigation team is yet to get in touch with the individual account holders to ascertain the purpose of personal transactions. According to police sources, they are likely to be quizzed soon. According to the latest audit report, Rijil is responsible for embezzlement of ₹12.68 crore.

Considering the magnitude of the fraud, chances are likely for a comprehensive investigation by the State Crime Branch. A report has already been submitted to the State Police Chief to consider the possibility of such a high-level probe. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already collected the case details as part of a preliminary probe. 

Sources in the District Crime Branch said the recovery of banking statements and their verification with the previous statements of the accused were in progress. They added that Rijil had been sticking to his earlier stance that he had independently operated the fraud.

