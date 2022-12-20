Banking fraud: court dismisses bail plea of prime accused

December 20, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court dismissed the bail plea of M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the alleged embezzlement of the Kozhikode Corporation’s funds from the Punjab National Bank (PNB). He has been sent to judicial custody.

The District Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, produced Rijil in the court after his police custody ended on Tuesday. The court, while dismissing the bail plea filed earlier, concurred with the prosecution’s argument that granting bail to the accused during the preliminary stage of investigation would not be desirable. Rijil may file another bail petition in the Kozhikode Sessions Court.

Rijil, a former manager with the PNB, had been at large for over two weeks before he was arrested from a hideout at Erimala in Chathamangalam grama panchayat on December 14. The arrest came soon after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition by the Kozhikode Sessions Court. He was produced in the CJM Court on December 15 and was remanded in police custody for five days for collection of further evidence.

Police sources indicated that they had gathered crucial information about the case during his interrogation. Extending his police custody might not be required, they said.

The police are expected to question Rijil’s friends with whom he had financial deals. He is reported to have started investing in share market in 2014, soon after joining the bank. During the pandemic, he started getting involved in stock market deals too. Rijil also reportedly used an amount from the home loan that he had taken and suffered losses. Later, he diverted funds from the bank accounts, including those of the Corporation.