Bank staff plea

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2020 23:19 IST

Expressing concern over the overcrowding in many banks, the State Banks Staff Union (Kerala Circle) has called for stern measures to enforce physical distancing norms and other safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among employees.

A pressnote issued by the union said the relaxation of lockdown rules had seen customers including returnees from abroad and other States thronging many bank branches, especially to avail of the subsidy on agricultural and gold loans.

The union urged banks to ensure physical distancing and regulate the entry of customers. It also stressed the need for thermal screening of customers at the point of entry, periodic disinfection of banks and ATMs and random testing of bank staff.

Advertising

Advertising