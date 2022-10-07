Bank employee arrested on charge of swindling customers of ₹17 crore in Malappuram

ADVERTISEMENT
The police arrested an assistant manager of a Federal Bank branch in Malappuram on Friday on the charge of swindling customers of ₹17 crore by offering high interest rate and false business schemes.
Fasalu Rahman Peralthodi, 34, from Kadungallur, had been absconding for around a month after the fraud was detected.
He reportedly transferred funds of bank customers to the tune of ₹17 crore to the accounts of his brother and relatives. He succeeded in convincing customers that he could offer higher interest if they invested in some business schemes.
-
Other States
Vande Bharat train damaged after hitting buffaloes
-
-
ADVERTISEMENT
Inspector Joby Thomas arrested Fasalu Rahman with the support of the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team.