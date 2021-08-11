Bank appraiser found dead in well

KANNUR

11 August 2021 22:28 IST

The body of a bank appraiser accused in the bank fraud case was found in a well near his house on Wednesday.

Taliparamba Punjab National Bank branch appraiser P.N. Ramesan (58) had been missing since Monday.

He was accused of swindling over ₹50 lakh by pledging spurious gold.

Advertising

Advertising

The issue came to light on August 5. However, the bank tried to settle the issue without filing a police case. However, the bank agreed to file a complaint after the issue appeared in the media.