Bank appraiser found dead in well
The body of a bank appraiser accused in the bank fraud case was found in a well near his house on Wednesday.
Taliparamba Punjab National Bank branch appraiser P.N. Ramesan (58) had been missing since Monday.
He was accused of swindling over ₹50 lakh by pledging spurious gold.
The issue came to light on August 5. However, the bank tried to settle the issue without filing a police case. However, the bank agreed to file a complaint after the issue appeared in the media.
