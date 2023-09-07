ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi national held for sexually abusing minor girl

September 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The accused attacked the survivor after trespassing into her home. He had illegally entered India without a valid passport and visa.

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a Bangladeshi national on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl in the Arthunkal police station limits.

Officials said the alleged incident happened on August 23 when the accused, identified as Ariful Islam (26), a scrap collector, trespassed into the survivor’s house and attacked her. She was alone at home.

The accused who had been nabbed soon after the incident was sent to police custody by a local court on Wednesday. “The investigation revealed the accused, a native of Pirojpur in Bangladesh, had entered India illegally without a valid passport and visa. As such, he has also been charged under sections of the Foreigners Act,” said District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The probe into the case is carried out by a team led by Arthunkal circle inspector P.G. Madhu.

