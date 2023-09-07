Bangladeshi national held for sexually abusing minor girl

September 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have arrested a Bangladeshi national on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl in the Arthunkal police station limits.

Officials said the alleged incident happened on August 23 when the accused, identified as Ariful Islam (26), a scrap collector, trespassed into the survivor’s house and attacked her. She was alone at home.

The accused who had been nabbed soon after the incident was sent to police custody by a local court on Wednesday. “The investigation revealed the accused, a native of Pirojpur in Bangladesh, had entered India illegally without a valid passport and visa. As such, he has also been charged under sections of the Foreigners Act,” said District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John in a statement issued here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe into the case is carried out by a team led by Arthunkal circle inspector P.G. Madhu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.