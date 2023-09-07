HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladeshi national held for sexually abusing minor girl

The accused attacked the survivor after trespassing into her home. He had illegally entered India without a valid passport and visa.

September 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a Bangladeshi national on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl in the Arthunkal police station limits.

Officials said the alleged incident happened on August 23 when the accused, identified as Ariful Islam (26), a scrap collector, trespassed into the survivor’s house and attacked her. She was alone at home.

The accused who had been nabbed soon after the incident was sent to police custody by a local court on Wednesday. “The investigation revealed the accused, a native of Pirojpur in Bangladesh, had entered India illegally without a valid passport and visa. As such, he has also been charged under sections of the Foreigners Act,” said District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The probe into the case is carried out by a team led by Arthunkal circle inspector P.G. Madhu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.