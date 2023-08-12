ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi immigrant arrested

August 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police apprehended a Bangladesh native upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with a fake passport late Saturday.

The Valiyathura police identified the accused as Apple Barua, 24, of Chittagong in Bangladesh. He was nabbed at around 10 p.m. as soon as he landed in Thiruvananthapuram. He travelled from Bihar using a passport and other documents issued in the name of Santhosh Roy.

According to the police, the illegal immigrant has been residing in the country for nearly four years ago using fake identity documents. Barua planned on travelling to Sri Lanka to attend a Buddhist conclave.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody, is expected to be taken into custody by the District Crime Branch that has been tasked to further probe the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US