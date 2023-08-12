Bangladeshi immigrant arrested

August 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police apprehended a Bangladesh native upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with a fake passport late Saturday.

The Valiyathura police identified the accused as Apple Barua, 24, of Chittagong in Bangladesh. He was nabbed at around 10 p.m. as soon as he landed in Thiruvananthapuram. He travelled from Bihar using a passport and other documents issued in the name of Santhosh Roy.

According to the police, the illegal immigrant has been residing in the country for nearly four years ago using fake identity documents. Barua planned on travelling to Sri Lanka to attend a Buddhist conclave.

The accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody, is expected to be taken into custody by the District Crime Branch that has been tasked to further probe the case.