HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladeshi immigrant arrested

August 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police apprehended a Bangladesh native upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with a fake passport late Saturday.

The Valiyathura police identified the accused as Apple Barua, 24, of Chittagong in Bangladesh. He was nabbed at around 10 p.m. as soon as he landed in Thiruvananthapuram. He travelled from Bihar using a passport and other documents issued in the name of Santhosh Roy.

According to the police, the illegal immigrant has been residing in the country for nearly four years ago using fake identity documents. Barua planned on travelling to Sri Lanka to attend a Buddhist conclave.

The accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody, is expected to be taken into custody by the District Crime Branch that has been tasked to further probe the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.