Bangla theatre transcends borders, explores cultural identity

February 14, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thrissur

An interactive session between Bangladeshi drama activist and Dhaka University lecturer, Mohammad Irfil and theatre director Sanjita Banerjee at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) 2024 here on Wednesday delved into the essence of Bangla plays, highlighting their role in shaping the cultural identity of post-independent Bangladesh and addressing gender inequality and human rights violation issues.

Irfil passionately emphasised the significance of plays as a medium for artistic expression and social commentary. He underscored their pivotal role in confronting societal challenges, urging for the preservation of Bangla heritage art forms like Jatra and Pala amidst a backdrop of religious fundamentalism and political intolerance.

“Bangladeshi dramas serve as a dynamic platform for voicing societal concerns and advocating for change,” he says. Irfil called for the continued support and patronage of traditional art forms, stressing their enduring relevance in contemporary society.

Echoing Irfil’s sentiments, Sanjita Banerjee shed light on the global outreach of Bangla theatre, emphasising its role in fostering empathy and unity among people from diverse backgrounds.

“Bangla theatre transcends geographical boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide and promoting cross-cultural dialogue,” she remarked. Banerjee’s insights underscored the transformative power of theatre as a universal language that transcends barriers, fostering connections and understanding among communities.

Music-sance synergy

ITFoK 2024, a celebration of music-dance fusion continues to intertwine the audience with theoretical insights. The event served as a platform for artistic and cultural exchange, showcasing contemporary living situations from various countries.

Five captivating plays were staged, including Do You Know This Song, Mixed Bills, Alle Armi, How Long is February, and Bechara BB.

Workshop

Actress Sajitha Madathil led the theatre workshop held at Kila. Italian theatre director Riccardo Reina, Sri Lanka’s Eastern University lecturer Chandrakumar, and music director Anjana Puri engaged with the audience during the Meet-the-Artist session and discussed about their efforts and the struggles they faced during the making of the plays, Alle Armi, Ghanta Ghanta.. and Saudagar.

Vijesh Lal’s performance of folk songs enchanted the audience, offering a blend of traditional tunes with contemporary relevance and folk love songs.

