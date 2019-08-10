Bandipur: action panel seeks Rahul’s intervention

In the wake of the Supreme Court order on Wednesday, the Nilgiri-Wayanad National Railway Action Committee has urged Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to take steps for lifting the ban on night traffic through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve during night hours.

The apex court had ordered that the night traffic ban on the road would remain in operation for now. The order was a major setback for the State government, which had been making efforts to lift the decade-old decision, committee convener T.M. Rasheed said.

He added that both the Centre and the State had failed to address the issue which affected the common people of Malabar. An international lobby is behind the propaganda about threat to wildlife in the tiger reserve, he alleged. The district, which relies on Karnataka for livelihood, has no other transportation facilities too. The ban on traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on National Highway 766 will be detrimental to the district, Mr. Rasheed said.

He also pointed out that the Central Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court had proposed the construction of five elevated sections of 1-km stretch, of which four will be at Bandipur and one in Wayanad on the highway. But the proposal was sabotaged with the connivance of officials from Kerala, he alleged.

Affidavit sought

However, the Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in consultation with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to file an affidavit within four weeks with proposals for upgrading an alternative road passing through Kutta-Gonikuppa to NH standards.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government, which backed the night traffic ban, said that an alternative route was already being developed at a cost of ₹75 crore. The Tamil Nadu government also supports the ban.