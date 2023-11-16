HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandicoot Mini a big draw at Huddle Global expo

November 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bandicoot Mini (left) and Bandicoot at the Huddle Global Expo.

Bandicoot Mini (left) and Bandicoot at the Huddle Global Expo.

The robotic manhole cleaner ‘Bandicoot’ now has a smaller cousin.

Named Bandicoot Mini, it is a more compact, less expensive variant, according to Genrobotics Innovations, the Technopark-based company which became a household name with its robotic alternative to manual scavenging.

The shorter, four-wheeled Bandicoot Mini is on display alongside the original version, at the expo at Huddle Global 2023, the startup conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Adimalathura near Vizhinjam.

Bandicoot Mini priced at approximately ₹10 lakh, has a capacity of 40 kg and comes in three models - standard (engine-powered), hybrid (battery pack, solar panels, and generator) and electric (100% battery-powered with solar panels).

The solar-powered model is on display at the Huddle expo. To compare, the older version is priced at ₹40 lakh. Bandicoot Mini also features a user-friendly interface and machine vision for operating inside manholes.

As it comes at a lower price, Bandicoot Mini is expected to strike a chord with local bodies with tighter budgets, according to Genrobotics CEO Vimal Govind M. K.

Founded in 2017 by Vimal Govind, Arun George, Rashid K. and Nikhil N.P., Genrobotics had shot to the limelight with the roll-out of Bandicoot, which offered a solution to manual scavenging. Today, Bandicoot is used by local bodies, companies and government agencies in 22 States, according to Mr. Vimal Govind.

A big attraction at the expo is the Aakri app, which offers a solution for disposing of biomedical waste. you register on the app, the firm’s representatives will visit homes to collect the waste, including e-waste, apart from biomedical waste.

The expo also showcases ‘Fireball’ of NRI Club Services, a device that self-explodes and extinguishes fires in homes, cars, offices or factories.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.