Bandanawazi mesmerises campuses with his electrifying singing

Popular Qawwali singer from Hyderabad Ustad Ateeq Hussain Khan Bandanawazi treated the students and teachers of Government College, Chittur, to an electrifying session of Sufi Qawwali on Wednesday.

The postgraduate and undergraduate music students of the college stood astounded as the musical genius of Mr. Bandanawazi persistently touched the higher vocal octaves during the hour-long singing.

Thanks to the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPICMACAY) and the Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Kala Academy, it was the first ever Qawwali experience for the college’s Music Department.

Son of Iqbal Hussain Khan Bandanawazi and the seventh generation descendant of the famous Gwalior Gharana, the 42-year-old thoroughbred musician proved his prowess with his opening ‘qaul’ invoking the major Sufi saints of the country.

Language no barrier

“Language never becomes a barrier when pure music flows out,” said Mr. Bandanawazi, who spoke in Urdu. He was surprised by the enthusiastic response of the students who moved along with his taal and raag.

“The power of your voice has been amazing. How do you sing at a consistently high pitch?” asked Sreelekha Panikkar, the senior-most teacher at the Music Department.

“Regular riyaz… I started learning Hindustani music from age five. And I have been practising for the past 35 years,” said Mr. Bandanawazi amidst a loud round of cheers.

Leading an eight-member music group named Bandanawazi Qawwal, he had the backing of two percussionists and five vocal aides. When Shafi Khan provided the main vocal support, Ifteqar Ahmed stood out with his right hand on dholak and the left on tabla. Naveen Khan also played dholak. Baqar Khan, Mohsinuddin, Rabi Ahmed and Khurram generated a solid percussion with their hand clap even while singing chorus.

Popular numbers

After the first three songs, Mr. Bandanawazi stole the heart of the students when he rendered A.R. Rahman’s Kun Faya Kun and Khwaja Mere Khwaja, and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Mere Rashke Qamar in his Qawwali style.

The large college auditorium was on its feet when Mr. Bandanawazi concluded his show with the ever popular Sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. A beaming Ustaad replied: “You are the best audience I saw during my circuit in Kerala.”

Mr. Bandanawazi, who has mastered various forms of classical singing like Bandish, Thumri, Bhajan, Ghazal, and Tarana, has been touring Kerala with his troupe and mesmerising campuses across Malabar. He sang on Ahalia campus, Kanjikode, on Tuesday and IIT Palakkad on Wednesday. “I have performed in Kerala earlier as well. The audiences here are wonderful,” he said.