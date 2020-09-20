Banasura Sagar dam shutters opened

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened two shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam at Padinjarethara on Sunday afternoon following heavy inflow from the catchment areas.
The catchment areas have been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days, P. Manoharan, Assistant Executive Engineer (Research and Dam Safety Sub-division) Banasura Sagar, told The Hindu.
The first shutter was raised at 3 p.m. and the second at 5.50 p.m. after water level in the reservoir crossed 774.95 metres of the full reservoir level of 775.6 metres, Mr. Manoharan said.
“The rate of flow is being maintained at 25 cubic metres per second [25,000 litres a second]. The excess water is being discharged through the Karamanthodu River to the Panamaram River, a tributary of the Kabani,” he added.
Meanwhile, the authorities have issued a flood warning to people residing in low-level areas along the banks of the Panamaram River.
