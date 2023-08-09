HamberMenu
Banana farmer to be provided ₹3.5 lakh as financial assistance

Money will be handed over on Chingam 1 (August 17), banana plants planted under the overhead Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 kV transmission line were chopped down by KSEB staff without notifying farmer

August 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will provide ₹3.5 lakh as financial assistance to K.O. Thomas, a farmer from Varapetty, Muvattupuzha, whose banana plants were chopped down by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) staff.

The money would be handed over on Chingam 1 (August 17), Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said.

Special case

The matter was treated as a ‘‘special case” on humanitarian considerations. It was decided to provide financial assistance as the crop was ready for harvest and the farmer could not be notified in advance of the KSEB action, the Minister said.

Banana plants, reportedly several hundred in number, planted under the overhead Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 kV transmission line were chopped down by the KSEB, triggering a controversy. The financial assistance was finalised after discussions were held between Mr. Krishnankutty and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

