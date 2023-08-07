HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banana farmer to be compensated, says Electricity Minister

Plants cut down to prevent accidents: KSEB officials

August 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varapetty farmer whose banana plants were chopped down by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees would be compensated, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Monday. The government will treat it as a ‘‘special case’‘ considering the humanitarian aspects of the matter, he said.

At the same time, KSEB officials have reported that the plants were chopped down to prevent accidents as they were planted under the Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 kV transmission line, the Minister said.

The KSEB action, which reportedly led to the destruction of several hundred banana plants at Varapetty near Muvattupuzha, had triggered an uproar, prompting the government to act.

The transmission line was damaged on August 4. A subsequent examination revealed that some of the plants, which were quite close to the line, had caught fire. It was also reported that a local resident, a woman, had sustained a mild electric shock. KSEB officials had cut down the plants as the line needed to be charged to evacuate power from the Idukki hydel project, according to the Minister.

The director (Transmission) has been tasked with discussing the matter with Agriculture department officials and taking appropriate action, said Mr. Krishnankutty.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad termed the incident unfortunate and said that the farmer should be compensated for the loss. Mr. Prasad has written to Mr. Krishnankutty seeking compensation for the farmer.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.