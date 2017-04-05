Ban students politics:Principal tells HC

Slamming the government policy of allowing students politics on college campuses, the Ernakulam Government Law College Principal on Wednesday submitted in the Kerala High Court that as long as student politics was permitted by the government as a policy, the Principal could not ensure academic discipline in colleges.

In an affidavit, the Principal said “the root cause” of the violent situations on campuses was “the policy of government in permitting student politics on campuses. Unless student politics is banned on campuses, there is no lasting solution to the problem.”

The affidavit was filed by R. Biju Kumar, Principal of the college, in repose to a writ petition seeking a directive to seek police protection for the smooth conduct of classes which were disrupted due to frequent student strikes.

The affidavit said that on many occasions, strike calls were given overnight or all on a sudden, making it difficult for the principal to seek police protection. There were limitations for a principal to act against them. These student organisations had political masters outside the campuses.

However, whenever advance notice on strike was received, police protection was sought. Besides, conducting classes with police assistance was not practical. It would lead to collateral damage, as striking student would barge into classrooms shouting slogans and indulging in violence.

The petitioner contended that striking students had no right to disrupt classes. If there was any disruption of classes, the principal was duty-bound to see that such obstructions were removed. The refusal of the principal to do so would amount to abdication of his duties.