Ban orders in Ponnani

11 July 2020 00:17 IST

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) were imposed in Ponnani taluk on Friday following fears of rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the community. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan issued the prohibitory orders as people were found to have been ignoring the triple lockdown norms already in place in Ponnani taluk.

More than two dozen doctors, hospital staff, municipal councillors and government employees were found to have contracted the disease from unidentifiable sources.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan asked District Police Superintendent U. Abdul Kareem and Ponnani Tahsildar to ensure that the prohibitory orders were obeyed by the people.

People will not be allowed to gather in groups. Gathering of more than five persons will be illegal. Movement of people will be banned except for emergency purposes. The sale of fish and meat will not be permitted in Ponnani municipal limits.