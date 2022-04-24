Ban orders in Palakkad extended to April 28

The district administration has extended the prohibitory orders by four more days following a request by the police.

Restrictions on people’s gatherings in public places and carrying of arms and ammunitions will continue in the district until April 28. There will be restriction on pillion riding, except for women and children.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of two political murders that shook Palakkad last week. When Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker A. Mohammed Subair was hacked to death at Elappully on April 15, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan was murdered in an apparent retaliatory strike at Melamuri on April 16.

The district administration had at first imposed prohibitory orders in Palakkad until April 20. Then it was extended until April 24. On Saturday, District Collector Mrunmai Joshi issued an order extending the ban orders further until April 28.

A strong police force was deployed across the district, with police pickets in all sensitive areas. Vehicles were randomly checked and pillion riding of men strictly restricted.

Police said they had recognised all the members involved in the murders of Subair and Sreenivasan.

Police arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of Sreenivasan. Four others were arrested earlier. Police said several others were in custody and were being questioned.

Police said they arrested one of the six persons who were directly involved in the murder. Some others were involved in the conspiracy when some others had helped the assailants.