Ban orders imposed in 15 local bodies in Kasaragod

24-hour COVID-19 control cells opened at block level

Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC 144 in 15 local bodies with the highest number of COVID-19 victims in the district.

The prohibitory orders came into effect from 12 noon on April 23 and will be in place for seven days. The District Disaster Management Authority meeting chaired by the District Collector on Friday night decided to strictly enforce all the restrictions announced by the government earlier.

The ban was imposed in Kanhangad, Neeleswaram municipalities and Ajanur, Chemmanad, Cheruvathur, Kallar, Kaiyur-Cheemeni, Kinanoor-Karinthalam, Kodom-Belur, Madikkai, Padana, Pallikkara, Pullur-Periya, Thrikkarippur, and Uduma grama panchayats.

District Disaster Management Authority co-chairperson Baby Balakrishnan, District Police Chief P.B. Rajeev, ADM Atul S. Nath and DMO (Health) Dr A.V. Ramdas were present.

Control cells opened

In the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, the health department has started 24-hour block level COVID-19 control cells. According to the District Medical Officer, who is also the nodal officer, the assistant nodal officer and coordinator had been assigned to coordinate the activities of the control cells. The services provided by the control cells include contact tracing and ambulance services related to COVID-19 cases falling within the health block, patient referral services, COVID-19 hospitals, CFLTCs, domiciliary care centres, and patient support. The public in the respective health block limits can contact the official number of the block control cell for the above services.

The following are the block level control cells functioning in the district: Taluk Hospital, Mangalpady (8138088919, 8137979919), Community Health Centre, Kumbala (9744253755), Community Health Centre, Muliyar (8281125725), Taluk Hospital, Bedadukka (8593814015), Taluk Hospital, Panathady (9074774669), Community Health Centre, Periya (7902283424), Community Health Centre, Cheruvathur (9207214720), and Taluk Hospital, Neeleswaram (8113923133).