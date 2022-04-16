Ban order in Palakkad

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district in the wake of the twin murders that took place within 24 hours. Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan issued the order here ON Saturday evening. The order will be in place until 6 p.m. on April 20.

Accordingly, gatherings of five or more people are banned in public places until Wednesday. No public meetings or processions will be allowed in the district for the next four days.

People are banned from carrying arms and explosives in public places as per the Indian Arms Act (Section 4), and the Indian Explosives Act 1884 (Section 4). In the order, the ADM has also warned people against spreading rumours.

Essential services and law enforcement agencies will be exempted from the order.