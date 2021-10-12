Ban on tourists in hilly areas in Malappuram

Taluk level control rooms opened

An emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held at the collectorate here on Tuesday decided to open round-the-clock control rooms at taluk level. District Collector V.R. Premkumar directed the officials to enhance their surveillance as the rain continued without any let-up.

Tourists will not be allowed in hilly areas. People living in the fringes of Kottakkunnu in Malappuram town were evacuated in view of the possibilities of landslips. Four members of a family were killed in a landslip at Kottakkunnu in 2019.

The District Supply Officer has been asked to ensure food supply in the relief camps. The meeting decided to provide emergency food kits to tribal families marooned in the forests of Nilambur.

The DDMA asked the Kerala State Electricity Board to maintain extra vigil against disruption of power supply. The help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be made available if floods occur. District officials said rescue boats were kept ready. Mr. Premkumar asked at least three petrol bunks in each taluk to ensure enough stock of fuel.

District Panchayat President M.K. Rafeekha said that relief work should be coordinated locally under the leadership of civic bodies and people’s representatives. Parents were warned against sending their kids to water bodies, canals, streams and rivers. The warning came in the wake of an increase in drowning cases in the district. People were advised to avoid night travel in hill areas. Mr. Premkumar said that people should observe COVID-19 protocol while shifting or evacuating.

District Development Commissioner Prem Krishnan, Perinthalmanna Sub Collector Sreedhanya Suresh, Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali, DDMA members and officials of different departments The Disaster Management control room can be reached on 1077, 0483-2736320, 9383464212. The taluk level control rooms are at Ponnani (0494- 2666038), Tirur (0494-2422238), Tirurangadi (0494-2461055), Eranad (0483-2766121), Perinthalmanna (04933-227230), Nilambur (04931-221471), Kondotty (0483-2713311). The police control room can be reached on 1090 and 0483- 2739100, and the Fire Force on 101 and 0483-2734800.