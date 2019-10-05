Ban on Telegram: HC seeks Centre’s statement

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file a statement in response to a writ petition seeking to ban Russian encrypted-messaging app Telegram for allegedly uploading and circulating child abuse and pornographic content. When the petition came up, counsel for the Union government Jaishankar V. Nair submitted that the draft rules to regulate messaging apps were being finalised. It was also brought to the notice of the court that similar petitions were pending before the Supreme Court. In her petition, Athena Solomon K., a student of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, said that inappropriate content was being uploaded through the app.The Telegram launched in Russia had no nodal officer or a registered office in the country.

It was operating in the country without any licence from any authorities. The platform allowed any person to anonymously post texts, images and videos in groups and channels and Telegram kept the details of the users confidential.

The petitioner also pointed out that Cyberdome of the Kerala Police had arrested an 11-member gang from the State involved in propagating child pornography through social media, including Telegram, in April.

She said that in 2017 the cyber wing had arrested an administrator of a paedophile group who used Telegram.