Ban on sale of toxic colour powder

With all efforts to stop the sale and use of toxic colour powders in Erumely coming to a naught, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has now issued a formal order banning shops from stocking and selling the material.

The directive, issued under Cr.PC section 133, stated that the material was being banned in view of the air, soil and water pollution caused by them. The move, according to the officials, comes in the wake of a directive issued by the Principal Secretary to stakeholder agencies, including the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the District Administration, for enforcing the ban strictly.

Organic colours

A meeting convened by the Chief Minister on November 9 to review the preparations for the annual pilgrim season decided to promote organic colours manufactured by the Telnagana State Agricultural University. The move, however, failed due to the non-cooperation of traders. A recent study by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has pointed to the presence of hazardous heavy metals, including lead, arsenic and cadmium, in these powders. They often get discharged into the Valiyathodu in Erumely and eventually end up in the Manimalayar, affecting the drinking water projects in three districts.

Official sources said the Collector’s order would be followed up by joint inspections to be carried out by the revenue and PCB officials. Stern action, including suspension of trading licenses, would be initiated against those found violating the norm, they said.

While the exact volume of the chemical dye sold here during the season is yet to be assessed, around 300 shops do the business every season.