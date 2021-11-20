Ban on Sabarimala pilgrimage

PATHANAMTHITTA

20 November 2021 09:17 IST

The water levels have gradually begun to recede since the morning of November 20 but the authorities are expected to wait for the water flow to stabilize before lifting the ban on trekking

In the wake of the continuous rainfall received in Pathanamthitta and rising water level in Pampa river, authorities have a temporary ban on pilgrimage to Sabarimala for a day on November 20.

District collector Divya S. Iyer said that the pilgrims who had booked via the virtual queue system will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions improve.

The region had come under a heavy spell of showers on the evening of November 19, which continued till the morning of November 20. Following this, the Pampa river breached banks at several locations and inundates the Sabarimala base camp at Pampa-Triveni. The authorities have also issued red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam on the upstream.

Advertising

Advertising

The water levels have gradually begun to recede since the morning of November 20 but the authorities are expected to wait for the waterflow to stabilize before lifting the ban on trekking.