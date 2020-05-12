Ban on large gathering may continue

A senior official said here on Tuesday that the government was loath to allow large gathering at the current stage. Hence, the reopening of air-conditioned shopping malls, cinema halls and on-premise retail of liquor in bars and beer parlours might take more time.
Public parks, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, beaches, and clubs would remain closed until further orders.
However, the government might allow simple recreational activities such as individual outdoor games.
The limit on the number of persons at weddings, funerals, places of worship and other social events would continue.
The State would require businesses to close at 7.30 p.m. It would encourage home delivery and courier services.
The ban on the sale of cigarettes, pan and allied tobacco products would continue until further orders.
