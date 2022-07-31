Kerala

Ban on entry to ecotourism centres

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 31, 2022 21:14 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 21:14 IST

The Forest department has prohibited entry to Kumbhavurutty waterfalls in Kollam and various ecotourism centres, including Palaruvi, Kallar, Adavi, Mankayam, Ponmudi and Neyyar, in view of the heavy rain and flash floods witnessed in the areas.

According to an official release, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran issued the directions in view of the death of a person in Kumbhavurutty and the orange alert issued in several districts until August 4.

Separately, the Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden has informed that entry to Neyyar, Kottoor and Peppara has been banned till further notice.

