Ban on entry of unregistered Keralites through Talapady

A help desk at Talappady on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

Surge in number of returnees without registration

The Kasaragod district administration has closed down the additional help desk, which was opened for registration of Keralites who reach the Talapady check-post from other States without prior registration on the approved government websites.

The district administration had opened around 100 help desks, including one for those arriving without registration. However, over the past three days, there was a surge in the number of returnees without registration. This triggered panic among officials as many of the returnees had arrived from districts in the red zone in other States.

In the wake of this, District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Saturday ordered that passes should not be issued to Keralites isolated in other States without prior permission from the government. He said though it was decided that passes would be given based on the priority list of the government, it was noticed that several unregistered people had arrived at the check-post with groups that had registered on the website.

“We had issues handling returnees as many of them had come from the red zone in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gujarat,” said a senior Revenue official on condition of anonymity.

In fact, the help desk had allowed people to register after their arrival at the check-post. District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj observed that the decision to prevent people attempting to enter the State without registration had come at the right time.

“There is every possibility for another COVID-19 outbreak if returnees are allowed to enter the State without proper checks,” he said. Meanwhile, the district has just one COVID-19 positive patient now.

