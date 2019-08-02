Ban on elephant rides by nine firms in Idukki

District Collector H. Dinesan has issued an order banning illegal elephant rides conducted by nine private firms in the district.

The rides conducted by Valara Farm Tourism; Munnar Spices, Adimaly; Green Field, Adimaly; Elephant Camp, Iruttukanam; Karmagiri Elephant Park, Korandikkadu; Valiapara Persian Paradise, Chakkupallam; Elephant Camp, Lebbakkandam; Tusker Trail, Onnam Mile; and Elephant Junction, Attappallam are banned.

The Collector also directed the Assistant Forest Conservator and tahsildars of Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumade to conduct inspection to ensure that the nine firms stopped the activity.

Mandatory

As per the Performing of Animals Registration rules of 2011, any firm providing elephant rides to tourists using captive elephants must register with the Animal Welfare Board of India and produce the registration certificate before the District Collector.

An inquiry conducted by the Idukki Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in 2018 revealed that nine firms did not submit the registration certificates.

Based on the report, on June 18 the officials directed the firms to produce the certificate within 15 days. But the firms failed to produce the certificate, following which the Collector banned elephant safaris conducted by them.

Kerala State Animal Welfare Board member M.N. Jayachandran said the order of the Collector was a positive move towards ensuring the safety of elephants and human beings. “We welcome the move. The ACF and the tahsildars should ensure its implementation,” he said.