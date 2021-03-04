Ban on drilling borewells in Wayanad

KALPETTA

04 March 2021 23:57 IST

A meeting of senior officials, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla here on Thursday, decided to ban drilling of borewells in the district till the end of May.

It also decided to construct temporary check dams on rivers and rivulets in the district to address the possible drought-like situation in the summer season. Ms. Abdulla directed secretaries of local administrative bodies to complete the construction work of check dams on a warfoot by using the services of the MGNREGS workers and support of farmers and Padashekhara Samithis in the district.

The construction would help to increase the water level in open wells near it and it would also help to avoid setting up water kiosks and supply water in tankers, she said.

Ms. Abdulla also directed desilting of discarded public ponds and open wells. The meeting also issued directives to release water from Karapuzha and Banasura sagar reservoirs for irrigation.