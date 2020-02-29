Ban on campus politics unfortunate: Speaker

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan has said the recent High Court order banning political activity on campuses of educational institutions is “unfortunate” and that the issue will be taken up with the Chief Justice.

“What India today is, to a good extent, the way student politics churned out on campuses. I feel it should continue and for that I will contact the Chief Justice,” he said replying to queries at a press conference convened here on Saturday in connection with the Assembly session beginning on March 2.

To another query, the Speaker said the inquiry by the Legislature Secretary confirmed that the CAG audit report on the social and general sector during the 2013-18 period had not ‘leaked’ after reaching the Assembly.

The CAG report was tabled in the Assembly on February 12 and the Speaker had earlier said that there were valid reasons to draw the inference that the CAG report was leaked before it was tabled in the Assembly. On further inquiry, the Speaker said it was for the government to decide.

Congress legislator P.T. Thomas had levelled serious corruption allegations against the State Police in the Assembly on February 11. The CAG report tabled the next day contained damning revelations of corruption and financial irregularities in the police force.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had not approached the Speaker seeking permission for the arrest of former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and the former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar, he said replying to another query.