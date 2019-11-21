Ban on begging ignored at Sabarimala

Beggars and wayside vendors have once again become a prominent presence on the Sabarimala trekking paths.

The High Court had banned begging at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumeli as also any unauthorised vending on the trekking path during the pilgrim season way back in 1997. However, the district administration is yet to enforce the directive effectively.

A middle-aged man was found lying near a hairpin curve by the Swami Ayyappan road, seeking alms. He introduced himself as Mohamed Ali from Coimbatore and confessed to have collected ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 a day as alms during the rush days. He said he was incapacitated in a welding at a workshop in Punalur 10 years ago. “I used to seek alms from pilgrims on the trekking path for a maximum of three days every month or till the policemen on duty chased us off,” says he. Another beggar with malformed arms was found begging at another U-turn near Charalmedu on the same trekking path. Riju, as he introduced himself, said he was from Maharashtra, and residing in Palakkad now along with his wife and four children. “I have a BA degree. But I have not been able to get a job so far,” he says. Many other beggars too were found seeking alms on the wayside.

Agents’ role

It is learnt that many of the physically challenged beggars are reportedly being taken to various points by certain agents.

In its order, the court had taken the view that the wayside vendors and beggars on the trekking path could hamper the spirit of the pilgrimage, besides creating congestion on the trekking path.

There is also the question of hygiene and the chances of antisocial elements joining the beggars’ camps. The situation would turn even more alarming then.