Ban on ads: KSRTC to file a review petition

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to file a review petition against the High Court order banning the display of advertisements on the buses owned by the public utility.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Transport Minister Antony Raju said there was nothing wrong in displaying the advertisements on the buses adhering to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Further, the State government has given permission for the public sector company to display ads on buses as part of raising revenue.

The Corporation will bring all these things to the notice of the court through a review petition, the Minister said. Stating that the advertisements on buses were against safety norms, the court had directed the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to take steps to ensure that no KSRTC bus exhibiting advertisements is allowed to ply. The Corporation will lose a monthly revenue of around ₹3 crore if the High Court directive is implemented.

The Minister also said not only the buses owned by KSRTC, even other States’ RTC buses have been used for displaying advertisements by the authorities to increase non-fare revenue share.