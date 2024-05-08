ADVERTISEMENT

Ban imposed on movement, sale of poultry amid bird flu

Published - May 08, 2024 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of bird flu outbreak at Kanjippadam South (Ward 9) in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat, District Collector Alex Varghese on Wednesday announced a ban on the movement, sale and use of meat, egg and waste (manure) of duck, chicken, quail, and other domestic birds till May 16.

The ban will be in effect in Kainakary, Nedumudi, Champakulam, Ambalappuzha South, Thakazhi, Ramankary, Ambalappuzha North, Punnapra South, Purakkad, Karuvatta, Punnapra North, and Pulinkunnu grama panchayats.

In Alappuzha municipality, Kaithavana, Thiruvambadi, Sanathanapuram, Kalarcode, Housing Colony, Pazhaveedu, Mullathuvalappu, Kuthirapanthy, Vattayal, Valiyakulam, Valiyamaram, Gurumandiram, Eravukkadu, Beach and Vadackal wards will enact the ban.

The District Collector also banned rearing of birds within a 1-km radius of the bird flu hotspot for three months.

