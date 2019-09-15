Bamboo workshop in Wayanad

A three-day workshop on bamboo weaving organised by Bamboo Diaries, a voluntary organisation working in Kerala and Karnataka, has begun at Punchiri Farms on Kurumbalakota hill in the district on Friday.
The programme envisages empowering local communities and educating urbanites on bamboo, known as the green gold of the times.
“During the era of climate change, everyone is searching for answers for an alternative way of living,” said Bamboo Diaries convenor C. Balachandran. “Bamboo has been emerging as a vital material in building such an alternative system that’s sustainable and eco-friendly,” he added.
The programme is designed to impart skills in bamboo weaving and building yurts, traditional structures with a robust and lightweight design.
The workshop will conclude on Sunday.
