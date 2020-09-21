Bamboo Corporation to set up plantation on five acres

Land identified in Malappuram, Kannur

The Kerala State Bamboo Corporation, based in Angamaly, will set up bamboo plantation on five acres soon as part of the efforts to make bamboo more widely available to artisans engaged in making bamboo-based products.

Bamboo Corporation Chairman K.J. Jacob said the agency has entered into an understanding with the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Malappuram to use 2.5 acres of the campus land for bamboo cultivation. Similarly, 2.5 acres have been identified in Kannur district for bamboo plantation. The land will be utilised in consultation with the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, said Mr. Jacob.

The efforts are part of the campaign to utilise bamboo resources for which the State has great potential, he added.

He said that the agency, in one of its ventures, is engaged in developing eco-friendly products from bamboo, cane and reeds to replace plastic products in government offices.

While the agency has been expanding its bamboo matting centres, it has also increased production of floor tiles from bamboo. There are 17 centres as well as other household units engaged in production of bamboo matting.

Besides, the production of bamboo splits for incense stick units is being raised from the level of 250 kg to 300 kg per day to about 1,000 kg per day. The Nadapuram unit of the agency will produce the bamboo splits meant for incense sticks, he said.

The tiles being now produced out of bamboo have been reinforced with new technology to be utilised as wall panels and the production of these panels is expected to begin soon, said Mr. Jacob. There are around 6,000 workers engaged in bamboo products making units under the corporation, he added.

A bamboo matting unit is expected to be launched in Malayattoor soon even as the corporation is considering setting up a sales point in Alappuzha district’s Kumarakom town, considering the demand for bamboo panels and other products from the tourism industry, especially in the houseboats operating in the district, he added.