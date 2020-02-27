Bamboo bins installed

KOLLAM

27 February 2020 23:10 IST

Kalluvettankuzhi ward’s eco-friendly measure

As part of the efforts to encourage eco-friendly options, Kalluvettankuzhi ward in Kulathupuzha panchayat has set up bamboo waste bins in various parts of the locality. Kalluvettankuzhi, which has been declared a complete garbage-free ward by the Haritha Keralam Mission, has installed separate bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste including plastic.

Green task force

Currently six bins have been installed and the members of the green task force Haritha Karma Sena will be in charge of collecting the waste and transporting it to the panchayat material collection facility. The local body has also launched Clean Walk, another project to ensure proper waste management. In a bid to prevent lifestyle diseases and keep the roads clean, regular morning walks will be conducted for Kudumbashree workers in the ward as part of the project. There will be weekly morning walks when they will collect the waste from roadside and deposit it in the bamboo bins. “The bins were set up in order to promote eco-friendly waste disposal measures,” said Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator S. Issac.

