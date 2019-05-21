Balasangam units for children of migrant families

The Balasangam in the district has begun to spread its wings to give care and shelter to the children of workers from other States. Even children of Nepalese families engaged in various kinds of work in the State have become part of Balasangam.

A gathering of Tamil children held near Nila Hospital at Pattambi a few days ago became the first meeting of migrants under the Balasangam in the State. Kayilvizhi became the first member.

The Balasangam formed an exclusive unit for the Tamil children living near the railway gate at Pattambi. The unit formation took place in a festive ambience when the children sang and danced. They displayed an insatiable thirst to fly high when they were asked about their ambitions. Several of them have been dreaming of becoming engineers and doctors.

Balasangam district coordinator P.T. Rahesh inaugurated the gathering. Immigrant Labour Union district treasurer Sakeer and other district leaders spoke. A meeting of children from Uttar Pradesh, held at Punnassery in the district, brought the focus back to their education.

Government schemes

Studying at Government High School, Punnassery, the UP children were excited about getting books well before the re-opening of the school. Noor Mohammed has been studying at Punnassery for the past 10 years. He is into Class 10 this year. He has been chosen president of the Balasangam unit of UP children. The children of Nepalese men and women working in a quarry at Vellinezhi formed their Balasangam unit last week.

Mr. Rahesh said Kerala would give good care to the children of migrant families. The government, he said, was planning insurance, homes, and education for the migrant children. Collectives of children from Bihar and Gujarat will be convened soon, said Mr. Rahesh.