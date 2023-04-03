ADVERTISEMENT

Balasabhas to take the lead in Kudumbashree’s ‘Suchitvotsavam’ campaign

April 03, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree will organise a ‘Suchitvotsavam’ campaign led by its Balasabhas to drive home the importance of waste management.

The campaign will begin on April 22 with the aim of creating a strong social consciousness of effective waste management in the State.

The mission is looking at creating new models in addressing challenges faced by the State in this area. As many as 39 members of the 28,387 Balasabhas under the Kudumbashree will take the lead in spreading the message of cleanliness.

It is expected that this message will reach their families and society too. Green cards will be given to each child to record the exact quantity of waste generated in their homes and segregate it as plastic, biodegradable, and non-biodegradable. The children will be given credit points as well for their effort. The Balasabhas that make a significant difference will be given financial help to start children’s libraries.

