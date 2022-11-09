Balarampuram student’s painting selected for Children’s Day stamp

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 08, 2022 22:48 IST

A painting by Akshay V.A., a Class 12 student of Nazareth Home English Medium Higher Secondary School, Balaramapuram, has been selected for this year’s Children’s Day stamp.

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shiju Khan J.S, in a statement on Tuesday, said Akshay’s painting had been selected from among 544 paintings by students in a contest organized by the council on the theme of joining hands against drug abuse. Former Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Nemom Pushparaj was the judge.

The council brings out one crore stamps every year with government permission on the occasion of Children’s Day for sale in schools and colleges, government and quasi government institutions, and other institutions.

Akshay and his school will be honoured at the Children’s Day celebrations here on November 14. He is the recipient of the President’s award for children in painting in 2013.

