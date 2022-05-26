Balan’s statement on aided institutions draws flak

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Trust For Education has said that any move to make the process of appointments in aided educational institutions transparent was welcome but slammed what the Trust described as attempts to tarnish the image of aided educational institutions.

A statement from the Commission said that A.K. Balan, central committee member of the CPI(M), had made an “irresponsible statement” on the functioning of aided institutions, alleging malpractices. These issues should be investigated and corrective steps taken without tarnishing the image of the institutions, the statement added.

The Public Affairs Committee of the Syro Malabar Church also said that the contributions of aided institutions should not be forgotten and reiterated that the rights of minority communities ensured by the Constitution could not be ignored.