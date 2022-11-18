Balanidhi QR code and ‘Kunjapp’ launched to ensure welfare of children in Kerala

Public participation is essential for the welfare of children and the protection of their rights, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on Friday.
She was speaking at the district-level inauguration of Balanidhi QR code and ‘Kunjapp’ mobile application as part of the ongoing Child Rights Week observance at Vimala Hridaya Girls Higher Secondary School auditorium.
“Safe childhood, rehabilitation and quality education will be provided to children in need of care and protection so that they can be brought to the mainstream. The government is implementing many schemes for this. The objective of Balanidhi is to make the State completely child-friendly. Public participation in Balanidhi, a campaign launched to help children suffering from socio-economic difficulties, will make it stronger,” said the Minister.
The Department of Women and Child Development had launched Balanidhi to ensure the welfare and rehabilitation of the children, and now contributions can be made through the QR code.
M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function, while district child welfare officer A.K. Jamla Rani, Kollam child welfare committee chairman Sanil Velliman, juvenile justice board member Asha Das, district educational officer J. Thangamani, school principal Roy Sebastian, teachers and students were among those who attended the event.
